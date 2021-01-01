430 test positive, 5 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 430 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 265,698. The total number of active cases is now 4,408.

Similarly, 390 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 259,458.

The government has conducted 5,300 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,992,855 across the country until now.

Nepal reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,932.