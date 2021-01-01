488 test positive, 10 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 488 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 265,268. The total number of active cases is now 4,373.

Similarly, 527 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 258,968.

The government has conducted 5,309 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,987,555 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,927.