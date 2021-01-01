259 test positive, 5 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 259 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 264,780. The total number of active cases is now 4,422.

Similarly, 513 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 258,441.

The government has conducted 3,3999 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,982,246 across the country until now.

Nepal reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,917.