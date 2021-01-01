554 test positive, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 554 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 264,159. The total number of active cases is now 5,021.

Similarly, 585 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 257,229.

The government has conducted 5,269 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,974,561 across the country until now.

Nepal reported six more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,909.