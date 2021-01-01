412 test positive, 4 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 412 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 263,605. The total number of active cases is now 5,058.

Similarly, 483 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 256,644.

The government has conducted 5,132 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,969,292 across the country until now.

Nepal reported four more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1, 903.