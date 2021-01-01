409 test positive, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 409 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 263,193. The total number of active cases is now 5,133.

Similarly, 495 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 256,161.

The government has conducted 6,706 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,964,160 across the country until now.

Nepal reported six more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,899.