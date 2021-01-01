403 test positive, 7 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 403 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 262,262. The total number of active cases is now 5,487.

Similarly, 594 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 255,088.

The government has conducted 4,401 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,952,903 across the country until now.

Nepal reported seven more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,885.