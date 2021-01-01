426 test positive, 8 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 426 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 261,019. The total number of active cases is now 6,048.

Similarly, 748 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 253,107.

The government has conducted 5,225 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,937,702 across the country until now.

Nepal reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,864.