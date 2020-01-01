534 test positive, 9 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 534 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 260,593. The total number of active cases is now 6,378.

Similarly, 447 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 252,359.

The government has conducted 6,000 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,932,477 across the country until now.

Nepal reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,856.