511 test positive, 7 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 511 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 260,059. The total number of active cases is now 6,300.

Similarly, 600 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 251,912.

The government has conducted 5,110 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,926,477 across the country until now.

Nepal reported seven more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,847.