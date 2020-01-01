708 test positive, 8 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 708 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 259,548. The total number of active cases is now 6,396.

Similarly, 731 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 251,312.

The government has conducted 6,135 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,921,367 across the country until now.

Nepal reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,840.