659 test positive, 7 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 659 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 258,840. The total number of active cases is now 6,427.

Similarly, 718 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 250,581.

The government has conducted 5,578 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,915,232 across the country until now.

Nepal reported seven more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,832.