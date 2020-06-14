481 test positive, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 481 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 258,181. The total number of active cases is now 6,493.

Similarly, 731 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 249,863.

The government has conducted 3,828 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,909,654 across the country until now.

Nepal reported six more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,825.