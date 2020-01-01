608 test positive, 9 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 608 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 257,200. The total number of active cases is now 7,092.

Similarly, 892 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 248,292.

The government has conducted 4,142 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,900,392 across the country until now.

Nepal reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,808.