613 test positive, 5 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 613 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 256,592. The total number of active cases is now 7,384.

Similarly, 739 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 247,400.

The government has conducted 5,510 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,896,250 across the country until now.

Nepal reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,808.