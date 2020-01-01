743 test positive, 5 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 743 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 255,979. The total number of active cases is now 7,515.

Similarly, 952 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 246,661.

The government has conducted 6,559 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,890,740 across the country until now.

Nepal reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,803.