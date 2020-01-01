722 test positive, 3 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 722 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 255,236. The total number of active cases is now 7,729.

Similarly, 966 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 245,709.

The government has conducted 7,000 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,884,181 across the country until now.

Nepal reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,798.