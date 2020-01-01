588 test positive, 11 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 588 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 253,772. The total number of active cases is now 8,320.

Similarly, 1,097 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 243,664.

The government has conducted 4,620 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,870,830 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,788.