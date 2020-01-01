710 test positive, 12 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 710 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 253,184. The total number of active cases is now 8,840.

Similarly, 1,175 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 242,567.

The government has conducted 4,780 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,866,210 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,777.