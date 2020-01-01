782 test positive, 16 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 782 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 252,474. The total number of active cases is now 9,317.

Similarly, 1,029 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 241,392.

The government has conducted 5,706 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,861,430 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,765.