736 test positive, 13 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 736 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 250,916. The total number of active cases is now 9,757.

Similarly, 847 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 239,416.

The government has conducted 5,555 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,849,136 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,743.