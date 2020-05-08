936 test positive, 14 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 936 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 250,180. The total number of active cases is now 9,881.

Similarly, 1,996 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 238,569.

The government has conducted 7,117 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,843,581 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,730.