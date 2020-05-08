821 test positive, 18 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 821 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 249,244. The total number of active cases is now 10,955.

Similarly, 842 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 236,573.

The government has conducted 5,423 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,836,464 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,716.