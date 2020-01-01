830 test positive, nine COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 830 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 248,423. The total number of active cases is now 10,994.

Similarly, 1,500 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 235,731.

The government has conducted 5,181 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,831,041 across the country until now.

Nepal reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,698.