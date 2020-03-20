899 test positive, 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 899 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 247,593. The total number of active cases is now 11,673.

Similarly, 1,359 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 234,231.

The government has conducted 5,242 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,825,860 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,689.