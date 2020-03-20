1,044 test positive, 11 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 1,044 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 246,694. The total number of active cases is now 12,148.

Similarly, 1,271 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 232,872.

The government has conducted 7,414 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,820,618 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,674.