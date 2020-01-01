1,217 test positive, 12 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 1,217 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 245,650. The total number of active cases is now 12,386.

Similarly, 1,064 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 231,601.

The government has conducted 7,232 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,813,204 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,663.