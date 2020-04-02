1,056 test positive, 14 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 1,056 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 244,433. The total number of active cases is now 12,245.

Similarly, 1,483 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 230,537.

The government has conducted 6,286 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,805,972 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,651.