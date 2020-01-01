1,382 test positive, 23 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 1,382 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 243,377. The total number of active cases is now 12,686.

Similarly, 1,621 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 229,054.

The government has conducted 8,947 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,799,686 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,637.