Rape-accused Siddha Baba acquitted

The Sunsari District Court on Monday has acquitted Krishna Das Giri, known as Siddha Baba, of rape charges.

"Defendant Krishna Das Giri, known as Siddha Baba, deems to be acquitted of alleged offense as the prosecution's claims demanding punishment in rape charge cannot be established," Registrar at the court quoted the court verdict to Setopati. The Sunsari District Attorney Office had lodged a case on December 26, 2019 charging him of raping a female disciple.

A bench of Judge Radha Krishna Upreti on December 30, 2019 had released him on bail of Rs 300,000 stating that there is no evidence to establish that he raped a disciple.

The District Attorney Office then moved the Biratnagar High Court against the bail. Giri then fled to India anticipating that he will be sent back to judicial custody. A bench of Chief Judge of the Biratnagar High Court Til Prasad Shrestha and Justice Prem Raj Karki then subsequently ordered to send him to judicial custody revoking the order of Sunsari District Court to release him on bail after he fled to India.

He had then surrendered before the Sunsari District Court in March.

Giri had also moved the Supreme Court against the decision to send him to judicial custody but to no avail.

The Sunsari District Court giving his verdict on Monday has finally acquitted him.