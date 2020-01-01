1,014 test positive, 20 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 1,014 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 241,995. The total number of active cases is now 12,948.

Similarly, 1,628 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 227,433.

The government has conducted 12, 715 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,790,739 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,614.