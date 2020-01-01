1,096 test positive, 17 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 1,096 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 240,981. The total number of active cases is now 13,582.

Similarly, 1,752 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 225,805.

The government has conducted 6, 495 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,778,024 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,594.