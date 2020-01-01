1,024 test positive, 10 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 1,024 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 239,885. The total number of active cases is now 14,255.

Similarly, 2,206 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 224,053.

The government has conducted 6,074 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,778,024 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,577.