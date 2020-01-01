1,343 test positive, 13 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 1,343 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 237,589. The total number of active cases is now 15,766.

Similarly, 2,111 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 220,272.

The government has conducted 9,289 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,763,919 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,551.