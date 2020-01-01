1,490 test positive, 9 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 1,490 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 236,246. The total number of active cases is now 16,547.

Similarly, 1,567 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 218,161.

The government has conducted 8,300 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,754,630 across the country until now.

Nepal reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,538.