1,304 test positive, 21 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 1,304 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 234,756. The total number of active cases is now 16,633.

Similarly, 2,073 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 216,594.

The government has conducted 8,583 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,746,330 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,529.