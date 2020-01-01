Nepal reports 29 COVID-19 deaths Monday

Nepal reported 1,474 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 233,452. The total number of active cases is now 17,423.

Similarly, 1,931 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 214,521.

The government has conducted 9,911 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,737,747 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 29 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,508.