1,255 test positive, 25 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 1,255 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 231,978. The total number of active cases is now 17,909.

Similarly, 1,404 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 212,590.

The government has conducted 8,008 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,727,836 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,479.