1,380 test positive, 19 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 1,380 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 230,723. The total number of active cases is now 18,083.

Similarly, 515 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 211,186.

The government has conducted 9,368 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,719,828 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,454.