Nepal reports 23 COVID-19 deaths, 1,703 test positive Friday

Nepal reported 1,703 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 229,343. The total number of active cases is now 16,793.

Similarly, 1,236 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 210,671.

The government has conducted 10,460 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,710,460 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,435.