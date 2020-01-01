1,614 test positive, 23 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 1,614 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 227,640. The total number of active cases is now 16,793.

Similarly, 1,437 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 209,435.

The government has conducted 9,491 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,690,509 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,412.