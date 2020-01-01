Nepal reports 28 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Nepal reported 1,948 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 226,026. The total number of active cases is now 16,639.

Similarly, 3,140 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 207,998.

The government has conducted 9,210 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,690,509 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 28 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,389.