1,790 test positive, 24 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 1,790 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 224,078. The total number of active cases is now 17,859.

Similarly, 2,791 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 204,858.

The government has conducted 10,843 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,681,299 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 24 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,361.