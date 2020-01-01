2,103 test positive, 17 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 2,103 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 215,020. The total number of active cases is now 28,106.

Similarly, 2,858 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 185,638.

The government has conducted 16,536 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,633,559 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,276.