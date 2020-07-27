1,442 test positive, 12 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 1,442 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 212,917. The total number of active cases is now 28,878.

Similarly, 3,538 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 182,780.

The government has conducted 6,731 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,617,023 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,259.