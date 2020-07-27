502 test positive, 17 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 502 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 211,475. The total number of active cases is now 30,986.

Similarly, 2,878 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 179,242.

The government has conducted 3,112 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,617,023 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,247.