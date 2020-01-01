1,946 test positive, 13 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 1,946 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 208,299. The total number of active cases is now 36,452.

Similarly, 2,503 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 170,632.

The government has conducted 8,753 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,602,603 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,215.