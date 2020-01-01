2,111 test positive, 13 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 2,111 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 206,353. The total number of active cases is now 37,022.

Similarly, 3,537 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 168,129.

The government has conducted 9,533 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,593,850 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,202.