1,913 test positive, 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 1,913 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 204,242. The total number of active cases is now 38,461.

Similarly, 2,349 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 164,552.

The government has conducted 20,103 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,584,317 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,189.