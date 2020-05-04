2,569 test positive, 26 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 2,569 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 202,329. The total number of active cases is now 38,912.

Similarly, 1,666 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 162,243.

The government has conducted 10,081 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,564,214 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,174.